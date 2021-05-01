$34.30 Million in Sales Expected for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will report $34.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.80 million. RBB Bancorp reported sales of $27.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $136.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $132.30 million to $141.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $141.25 million, with estimates ranging from $140.80 million to $141.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.10 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 8.03%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RBB. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

In other news, Director Chuang I. Lin sold 10,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $201,052.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,198.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 309.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBB opened at $21.08 on Friday. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.30. The company has a market cap of $411.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

