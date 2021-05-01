3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.05. 3D Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for 3D Systems.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $172.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.39 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upgraded 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. 3D Systems has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $56.50. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.60.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,317,108 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $202,443,000 after buying an additional 1,531,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,380,676 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $24,950,000 after buying an additional 1,150,151 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,791 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $16,809,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $14,343,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,053,071 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $11,037,000 after buying an additional 79,653 shares during the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3D Systems (DDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.