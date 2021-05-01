3M (NYSE:MMM) Holdings Raised by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 93.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,046 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE:MMM opened at $197.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 1-year low of $131.12 and a 1-year high of $203.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.