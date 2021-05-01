3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $197.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 12 month low of $131.12 and a 12 month high of $203.15. The company has a market cap of $114.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

