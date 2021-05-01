3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at $130,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.14. 2,507,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $114.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.06. 3M has a 1 year low of $131.12 and a 1 year high of $203.15.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.05%.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

