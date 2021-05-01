$40.93 Million in Sales Expected for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) will report sales of $40.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.90 million. Target Hospitality posted sales of $71.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year sales of $251.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $262.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $285.50 million, with estimates ranging from $275.00 million to $295.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Target Hospitality.
Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $51.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.57 million.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 466.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 51,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,752,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,234 shares during the period. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:TH opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $282.45 million, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.98. Target Hospitality has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $4.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93.
Target Hospitality Company Profile
Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.
