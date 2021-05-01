$40.93 Million in Sales Expected for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) will report sales of $40.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.90 million. Target Hospitality posted sales of $71.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year sales of $251.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $262.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $285.50 million, with estimates ranging from $275.00 million to $295.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Target Hospitality.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $51.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.57 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 466.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 51,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,752,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,234 shares during the period. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TH opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $282.45 million, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.98. Target Hospitality has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $4.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target Hospitality (TH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.