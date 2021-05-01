40,400 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Acquired by Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.5% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,487,436 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,111,115,000 after acquiring an additional 507,272 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 32,548 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 12.6% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 404,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,930,000 after purchasing an additional 45,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,930,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,093,734. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $53.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

