41,322 Shares in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.39% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 40,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 81,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shone Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Shone Asset Management LLC now owns 44,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $67.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.63. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $69.63.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.