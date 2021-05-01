$5.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) will report $5.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.12 billion and the lowest is $4.93 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S posted sales of $5.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will report full year sales of $21.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.08 billion to $21.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $23.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.00 billion to $23.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Novo Nordisk A/S.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion.

NVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $73.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $61.53 and a 52 week high of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.34.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.9494 per share. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

