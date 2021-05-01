50,597 Shares in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,597 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $11,440,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.09% of Signature Bank as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,968,000. Mirova US LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,630,000 after purchasing an additional 365,825 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,045,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 496,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,152,000 after purchasing an additional 324,852 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth $40,949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.47.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $251.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.68 and a 200-day moving average of $165.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $260.37.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

