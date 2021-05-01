5,715 Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Bought by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,715 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000. Cigna comprises approximately 0.6% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 76.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

In related news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $655,586.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,830,445.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total value of $1,585,205.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,480,878.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 192,372 shares of company stock valued at $47,208,656 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock opened at $249.01 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $256.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.68. The company has a market cap of $86.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.