$59.56 Million in Sales Expected for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) This Quarter

Posted by on May 1st, 2021


Brokerages predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) will post $59.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.20 million and the highest is $76.10 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $34.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $253.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $489.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $255.84 million, with estimates ranging from $134.77 million to $314.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $40.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.82 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $147,070.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $215,031.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,676.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,115 shares of company stock valued at $877,629. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $13,451,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $10,790,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,034,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,944,000 after purchasing an additional 235,875 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 314.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 228,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $5,009,000. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.57. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.67.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

