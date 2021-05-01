$6.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to announce $6.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.18 billion. Lennar posted sales of $5.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, June 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year sales of $26.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.40 billion to $27.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $28.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.04 billion to $29.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.35.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,296,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 533,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,690,000 after buying an additional 315,292 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,126,000. Oakmont Corp lifted its holdings in Lennar by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 392,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,953,000 after purchasing an additional 226,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $16,489,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LEN opened at $103.60 on Friday. Lennar has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $106.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.35 and its 200-day moving average is $85.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

