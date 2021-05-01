$62.36 Million in Sales Expected for TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) to announce sales of $62.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TrueCar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.31 million and the highest is $62.40 million. TrueCar posted sales of $83.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full year sales of $269.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $266.50 million to $273.17 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $297.30 million, with estimates ranging from $295.30 million to $299.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TrueCar.

Get TrueCar alerts:

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $63.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.31 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRUE. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TrueCar in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet cut TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Benchmark raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $4.60 on Friday. TrueCar has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The company has a market cap of $453.72 million, a PE ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.67.

In related news, Director Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $58,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,899.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,860 shares of company stock worth $215,097 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TrueCar by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,488,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,652,000 after acquiring an additional 162,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TrueCar by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,094,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after buying an additional 2,638,688 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TrueCar by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,606,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after buying an additional 128,625 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in TrueCar by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 683,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 123,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in TrueCar by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 583,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 119,818 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TrueCar (TRUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.