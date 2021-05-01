$636.89 Million in Sales Expected for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) will announce sales of $636.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Envista’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $593.54 million to $650.50 million. Envista posted sales of $547.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year sales of $2.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $732.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Envista’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on NVST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $4,656,096.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,361,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $497,966.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,043.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 284,127 shares of company stock worth $11,901,061. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Envista during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 596.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Envista during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

NVST stock opened at $43.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.92 and a beta of 2.00. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

