$64.40 Million in Sales Expected for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will announce sales of $64.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.55 million. Synchronoss Technologies reported sales of $77.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year sales of $277.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $276.54 million to $278.82 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $297.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Synchronoss Technologies.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $69.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNCR shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR opened at $3.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88. Synchronoss Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $147.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, CFO David D. Clark sold 6,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $28,646.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 226,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,419.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,831 shares of company stock worth $100,538. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.