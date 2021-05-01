$651.50 Million in Sales Expected for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will announce sales of $651.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $649.10 million to $653.90 million. The Ensign Group posted sales of $584.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year sales of $2.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENSG shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.38.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $85.85 on Friday. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.05%.

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 8,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $726,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,255,827.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,498,015 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 539.6% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,231,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,542,000 after buying an additional 1,038,760 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,740,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,362,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,825,000 after buying an additional 420,751 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 588,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,931,000 after buying an additional 316,238 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,862,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,327,000 after purchasing an additional 268,932 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

