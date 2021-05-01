$68.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will announce sales of $68.33 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Apple’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.48 billion and the highest is $69.87 billion. Apple posted sales of $59.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year sales of $348.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $332.97 billion to $359.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $364.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $339.95 billion to $375.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.49.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Apple by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $131.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.77. Apple has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

