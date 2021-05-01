$7.09 Billion in Sales Expected for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will announce sales of $7.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.63 billion to $7.27 billion. American Airlines Group reported sales of $1.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 337.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year sales of $27.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.95 billion to $30.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $37.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.55 billion to $41.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Airlines Group.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.65) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.51.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 171.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,687 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 100,221 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Airlines Group (AAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.