$70.30 Million in Sales Expected for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) will announce sales of $70.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.57 million and the highest is $71.40 million. Concrete Pumping posted sales of $74.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year sales of $307.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $303.84 million to $312.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $323.78 million, with estimates ranging from $314.78 million to $332.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 20.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%.

BBCP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of BBCP stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.22. Concrete Pumping has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $459.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 130,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 59,107 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 257.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 59,326 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 27,408 shares in the last quarter. 24.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

