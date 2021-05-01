$740,000.00 in Sales Expected for Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) will post sales of $740,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $570,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $910,000.00. Liminal BioSciences reported sales of $820,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full year sales of $24.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 million to $89.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.23 million, with estimates ranging from $2.11 million to $26.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Liminal BioSciences.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.52 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 2,758.32% and a negative return on equity of 196.39%.

LMNL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Bloom Burton cut Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Liminal BioSciences in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNL opened at $5.03 on Friday. Liminal BioSciences has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $150.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Liminal BioSciences by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,501 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Liminal BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liminal BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $2,374,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Liminal BioSciences in the third quarter worth $32,000. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

