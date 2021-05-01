$743.00 Million in Sales Expected for ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) to report $743.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $735.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $750.18 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full year sales of $3.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ContextLogic.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.72 million.

WISH has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

In other ContextLogic news, CAO Brett Just sold 36,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $725,104.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,104.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 180,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,926,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,461,728 shares of company stock worth $146,110,205.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth $261,000.

Shares of NASDAQ WISH opened at $13.87 on Friday. ContextLogic has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $32.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average is $15.48.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects approximately 100 million monthly active users to approximately 550,000 merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ContextLogic (WISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.