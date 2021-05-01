$78.81 Million in Sales Expected for Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) to post sales of $78.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.30 million and the highest is $95.41 million. Diamond S Shipping posted sales of $209.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 62.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full-year sales of $393.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $282.20 million to $451.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $505.71 million, with estimates ranging from $408.10 million to $564.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Diamond S Shipping.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.16. Diamond S Shipping had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 8.84%.

DSSI has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Shares of NYSE DSSI opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Diamond S Shipping has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.33 million, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 75,170 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,148,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,454,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,007,000 after purchasing an additional 177,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The firm operates through the Crude Tankers and Product Carriers segments. It offers gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel, edible oils, and certain chemicals, such as ethanol under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters.

