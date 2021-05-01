$782.43 Million in Sales Expected for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) will report sales of $782.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $757.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $813.00 million. Mr. Cooper Group reported sales of $630.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year sales of $3.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mr. Cooper Group.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The firm had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.91 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.48. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 262,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.