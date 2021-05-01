88mph (MPH) Price Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last seven days, 88mph has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. 88mph has a total market capitalization of $41.46 million and $640,916.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 88mph coin can now be purchased for approximately $114.81 or 0.00199768 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 88mph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00069818 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019862 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00069248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.62 or 0.00874572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00095866 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00049061 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,904.06 or 0.08533120 BTC.

88mph Coin Profile

88mph (CRYPTO:MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 389,595 coins and its circulating supply is 361,115 coins. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app . The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

Buying and Selling 88mph

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 88mph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 88mph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 88mph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.