89,532 Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 89,532 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,042,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.16% of EMCOR Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EME. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $620,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,689,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,711,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,759,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $618,237,000 after acquiring an additional 207,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 247,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,643,000 after acquiring an additional 204,595 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $119.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.21. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.94 and a 12-month high of $122.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 1.18.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

In related news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

