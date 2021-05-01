8PAY Trading 16% Lower Over Last Week (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 1st. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $204,884.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00063802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.29 or 0.00284113 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $653.81 or 0.01130621 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00026733 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.57 or 0.00729018 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,778.05 or 0.99915062 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

