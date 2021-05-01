8X8 PROTOCOL Price Reaches $0.0073 on Major Exchanges (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and $5,519.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 40.5% higher against the dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001083 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000613 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001811 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 52.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

