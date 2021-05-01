A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,699 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.09% of A. O. Smith worth $9,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,308,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $619,919,000 after buying an additional 254,238 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,083,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,055,000 after buying an additional 145,491 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,467,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,253,000 after buying an additional 16,203 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,869,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,494,000 after buying an additional 37,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $83,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,861,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $121,430.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,052.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,179 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $67.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $70.13.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.11.

A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

