AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Short Interest Down 34.3% in April

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the March 31st total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of AAC Technologies stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AAC Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $8.09.

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. AAC Technologies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $722.32 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that AAC Technologies will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AACAY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AAC Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in China and internationally. The company operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

