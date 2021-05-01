Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Short Interest Up 47.1% in April

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the March 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

AALBF stock opened at $49.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.92. Aalberts has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $49.81.

AALBF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Aalberts in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aalberts in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Aalberts N.V. operates as a technology company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Installation Technology, Material Technology, Climate Technology, and Industrial Technology. The Installation Technology segment develops, manufactures, and sells piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in buildings and industrial markets.

