Aave (AAVE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.12 Billion

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 1st. Aave has a total market capitalization of $6.12 billion and $867.15 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aave has traded 52.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aave coin can now be purchased for approximately $490.08 or 0.00856827 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00070649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00019691 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00065227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00095907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00047159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,642.04 or 0.08115819 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,488,046 coins. Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

