ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,979,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 721,432 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.74% of ABB worth $486,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in ABB by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ABB by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 175,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ABB by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 38,555 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of ABB by 1.8% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 93,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of ABB by 15.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABB stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.43. 1,151,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,852,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $33.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

