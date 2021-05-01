AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 64.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $111.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market cap of $196.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.47.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

