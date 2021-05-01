ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAVMY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.74.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.