Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,703 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.18% of Acadia Healthcare worth $9,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $60.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.74. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.27 and a 1-year high of $63.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 53.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

