Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 149.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 1.0% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total transaction of $807,301.61. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,921. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. Barclays increased their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $289.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $174.94 and a fifty-two week high of $293.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $279.22 and a 200 day moving average of $255.81.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

