Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited Unit (NASDAQ:ACBAU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited Unit (NASDAQ:ACBAU) shares rose 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.16 and last traded at $10.16. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 27,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

About Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited Unit (NASDAQ:ACBAU)

Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

