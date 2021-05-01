ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the March 31st total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ACSAY opened at $6.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $7.02.
About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios
Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.