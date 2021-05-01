Actinium Trading Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 1st. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. Actinium has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $22,610.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Actinium Coin Profile

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 30,693,050 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

