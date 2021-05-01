Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

GOLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after buying an additional 208,527 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the 3rd quarter worth about $478,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the 3rd quarter worth about $630,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GOLF opened at $42.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 0.83. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $25.94 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $420.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.82 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

