Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $110.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.18 and a 200-day moving average of $101.37. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $370.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.75.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

