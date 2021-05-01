AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 171,436 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 134.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,436 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $37,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $126.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.35. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $120.25 and a twelve month high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

