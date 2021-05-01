AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 22,472 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,472 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $33,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $135.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.69. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.98 and a 52-week high of $136.86.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

