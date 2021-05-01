AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,811 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $24,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

IWR stock opened at $77.70 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $78.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

