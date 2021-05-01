AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 605,367 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 220.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 880,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605,367 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $26,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 24,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $30.66 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $30.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.