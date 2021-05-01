AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89,305 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $29,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 46,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,526,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,261,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $376.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $369.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.12. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $232.57 and a 1-year high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

