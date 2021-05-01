AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,340 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 8,280 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $24,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $5,497,219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tesla by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,251,744 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,294,658,000 after purchasing an additional 278,330 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,821,800.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.58, for a total transaction of $8,175,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,021,279.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,153 shares of company stock worth $109,617,129. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $709.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.61 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $680.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,424.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $686.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $655.42.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.