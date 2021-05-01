AE Wealth Management LLC Has $22.72 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,252 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $22,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 19.0% during the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 11,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 29.0% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 20.4% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Walmart by 10.7% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,321 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 8.5% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT stock opened at $139.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.11. The stock has a market cap of $393.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.62%.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412 in the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

