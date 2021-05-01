AE Wealth Management LLC Has $22.97 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,394 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $22,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,360,000 after acquiring an additional 560,751 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,552,000 after buying an additional 113,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $262.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.20 and a 200 day moving average of $236.90. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.43 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total transaction of $19,264,114.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,106,569.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

